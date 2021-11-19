Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $38.00 and last traded at $38.00. 8,831 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 466,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million. Equities research analysts expect that Couchbase Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BASE. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Company Profile (NASDAQ:BASE)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

