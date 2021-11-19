COVA Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 19th. During the last seven days, COVA has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. COVA has a market cap of $381,183.21 and $6,340.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000950 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00049267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.61 or 0.00227195 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00006967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00090434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA (COVA) is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

