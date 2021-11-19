Covalent (CQT) Price Reaches $0.98 on Top Exchanges

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded up 11% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. Covalent has a total market cap of $48.69 million and $6.19 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Covalent has traded down 9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Covalent alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00071697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00072509 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.27 or 0.00093960 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,237.66 or 0.07337153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,057.15 or 1.00521092 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,665,076 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Buying and Selling Covalent

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covalent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Covalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Covalent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.