Cream Finance Price Hits $55.79 on Major Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded up 64.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Cream Finance coin can now be bought for about $55.79 or 0.00095664 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $34.39 million and approximately $76.52 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded down 34.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00048539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $131.65 or 0.00225739 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00007230 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00090459 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Cream Finance

CREAM is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

