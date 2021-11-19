Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 81,396 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,248 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Provident Financial Services worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 39.4% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 201,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,920 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $634,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $371,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 6.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,129 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after acquiring an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Services during the second quarter worth about $915,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.92 and a 52 week high of $25.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vito Giannola sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $221,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,733.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

