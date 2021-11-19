Credit Suisse AG Buys 2,749 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,749 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.17% of Ingles Markets worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 436.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ingles Markets by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in Ingles Markets by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 7,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $77.59 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $36.09 and a 1-year high of $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.55%.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

