Credit Suisse AG Buys 5,976 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in eXp World were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in eXp World by 451.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in eXp World in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in eXp World by 157.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in eXp World by 15.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. 51.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 15,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $723,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $550,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 359,000 shares of company stock worth $16,358,345. 35.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXPI opened at $40.82 on Friday. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.85 and a beta of 3.01.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 45.33%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. eXp World’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

eXp World Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

