Credit Suisse AG Buys 6,439 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Lantheus worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in Lantheus by 1,293.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,361,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,264,011 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Lantheus by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,129,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,849,000 after buying an additional 1,070,914 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lantheus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,500,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Lantheus by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,749,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,357,000 after buying an additional 314,801 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 241,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -56.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $25.22. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $31.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. Lantheus’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lantheus news, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $54,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $37,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,683 shares of company stock valued at $626,113 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

Recommended Story: Upside/Downside Explanation

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.