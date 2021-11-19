Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stake in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,745 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,320 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Washington Federal worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Washington Federal by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Washington Federal during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.29 and a 12 month high of $36.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.37.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $150.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.33%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

