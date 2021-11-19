Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,139 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,584 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of Dycom Industries worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DY. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 103.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 574,190 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Dycom Industries by 196.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 440,884 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Dycom Industries by 165.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 266,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,766,000 after acquiring an additional 166,116 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 765,074 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,021,000 after purchasing an additional 129,593 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 62.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 115,702 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,623,000 after purchasing an additional 44,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY opened at $84.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.84. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.50 and a twelve month high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on Dycom Industries from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

