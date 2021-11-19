Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) by 53.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 506,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571,797 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of Genworth Financial worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 17.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,558,000 after buying an additional 10,792,606 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,034,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,736,000 after buying an additional 7,093,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 143.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,387,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,412,000 after buying an additional 6,702,978 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 293.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,014,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,655,000 after buying an additional 2,993,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 16.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,749,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,922,000 after buying an additional 2,897,842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Genworth Financial news, CEO Thomas J. Mcinerney sold 150,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total value of $657,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $3.95 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $4.76. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.90.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.01% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

