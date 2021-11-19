Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Avanos Medical worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 194,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,510,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the period. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 343.3% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 129,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 100,600 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Avanos Medical by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 289,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,667,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Avanos Medical by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 104,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after purchasing an additional 33,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth $355,000. 92.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AVNS opened at $32.67 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.55 and a 200 day moving average of $35.90.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVNS. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens cut shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

