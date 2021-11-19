Credit Suisse AG Grows Position in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Prudential were worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 29.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 21,831 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 70.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 4,857 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential during the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 219,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,358,000 after buying an additional 12,127 shares during the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $39.63 on Friday. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $31.09 and a twelve month high of $44.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average is $40.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.161 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.78%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

