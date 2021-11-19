Credit Suisse AG Has $1.90 Million Stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.06% of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 380.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,211 shares during the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,078,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA FAS opened at $137.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.65. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $151.00.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

