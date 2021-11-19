Credit Suisse AG Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 110.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,535 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,082 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.18% of Meridian Bancorp worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 91,453 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 202.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 15,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of EBSB stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $25.72.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.38 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Meridian Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services, through East Boston Savings Bank. It offers banking products such as mobile banking; retirement services; investments; savings and certificates of deposits; personal lending; auto loan; line of credit, and cash management.

