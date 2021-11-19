Credit Suisse AG Has $1.99 Million Stake in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,608 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of FibroGen worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in shares of FibroGen by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,543,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $334,035,000 after purchasing an additional 771,790 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth $22,833,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth $12,272,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in FibroGen during the 2nd quarter worth $11,308,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in FibroGen by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,107,000 after buying an additional 400,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other FibroGen news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thane Wettig purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.53 per share, with a total value of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FibroGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

FGEN stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.33.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 58.92% and a negative net margin of 75.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

