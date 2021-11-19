Credit Suisse AG Increases Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.08% of Ultra Clean worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean in the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 416,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,370,000 after purchasing an additional 36,177 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,264,000 after purchasing an additional 104,294 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 63.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 115,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 44,819 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UCTT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

In related news, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $510,804.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $1,291,245 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UCTT stock opened at $58.05 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $27.44 and a one year high of $65.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. Ultra Clean’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultra Clean Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

