Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,436 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of ManTech International worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MANT. FMR LLC raised its stake in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 659.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ManTech International during the first quarter worth approximately $628,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of ManTech International by 45.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ManTech International alerts:

MANT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of ManTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.67.

Shares of ManTech International stock opened at $72.62 on Friday. ManTech International Co. has a 52-week low of $72.25 and a 52-week high of $101.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.04.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that ManTech International Co. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.71%.

About ManTech International

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.