Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZIM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.57. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th.

ZIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.84.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

