Credit Suisse AG Purchases 13,827 Shares of Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 18.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.12% of Meritor worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTOR. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Meritor by 179.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Meritor by 2,576.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in Meritor in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Meritor by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meritor by 6.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE MTOR opened at $26.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.40. Meritor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $33.56.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.00 million. Meritor had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritor, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Trailer and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

