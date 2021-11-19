Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) by 641.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,099 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.05% of AdaptHealth worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $3,467,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $247,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 25.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,155,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after purchasing an additional 237,896 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth by 22.6% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. 50.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AdaptHealth alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on AHCO shares. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AdaptHealth presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $23.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -101.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.03. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $41.58.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $653.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.74 million. AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 129.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp. engages in the provision of home healthcare equipment, supplies and related services. It focuses on sleep therapy equipment to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), home medical equipment to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with diabetes care, wound care, urological, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

Read More: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for AdaptHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdaptHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.