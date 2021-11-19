Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,057 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 35,615 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,885,757 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $42,731,000 after purchasing an additional 156,825 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 308,254 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after acquiring an additional 36,085 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 314.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 90,801 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 68,890 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 31,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,483 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.06.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Telephone and Data Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

