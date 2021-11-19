Credit Suisse AG Sells 11,089 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,089 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.09% of Global Blood Therapeutics worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,862,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,309,000 after purchasing an additional 285,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578,003 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 249.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,217,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,066 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,575,000 after purchasing an additional 449,419 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,255,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,147 shares during the period.

Shares of GBT stock opened at $32.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.66. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.11 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GBT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.29.

In related news, Director Scott W. Morrison sold 4,800 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $145,008.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

