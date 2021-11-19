Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,814 Shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 14,814 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.18% of RPT Realty worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 689,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,949,000 after purchasing an additional 475,619 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPT Realty during the 2nd quarter worth $2,107,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,135,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RPT opened at $13.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. RPT Realty has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 35.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on RPT shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho started coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

