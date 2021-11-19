Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,811,120 Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 96.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,811,120 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of LendingClub worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub during the second quarter worth $63,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 348.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 183.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in LendingClub by 30.5% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,395 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $33.50 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Compass Point raised LendingClub from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of NYSE LC opened at $41.38 on Friday. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $49.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -96.23 and a beta of 2.09.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.64. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 229.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael P. Zeisser acquired 1,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $60,047.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 38,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Annie Armstrong sold 3,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $169,408.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,368 shares of company stock worth $635,285 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corp. engages in the operation of education and patient finance and auto loan services. Its loan product types consists of personal, education and patient finance, and auto. The company was founded by Renaud Laplanche and Soulaiman Htite on October 2, 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

