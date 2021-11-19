Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,521 Shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,619 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,521 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Meta Financial Group worth $1,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CASH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 148,341 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $313,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the first quarter valued at $2,699,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 12.3% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 246.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 196,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $8,881,000 after acquiring an additional 139,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $63.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $65.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.31). Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 25.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.56%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Meta Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.50.

In other Meta Financial Group news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 2,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.72, for a total value of $119,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony M. Sharett sold 589 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.69, for a total transaction of $30,445.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

