Credit Suisse AG Sells 4,393 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,393 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.06% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $1,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 150.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after buying an additional 70,440 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 27.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 8,799 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 81.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $40.30 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $47.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.65 and its 200 day moving average is $37.85. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 367.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $22.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Mark Neumann sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $549,485.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 8,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $327,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,032 shares of company stock valued at $2,492,845. 13.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

