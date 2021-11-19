Credit Suisse AG Sells 52,977 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 52,977 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.13% of Forterra worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Forterra by 276.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Forterra by 90.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Forterra by 55.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Forterra by 738.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,917 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Forterra during the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FRTA opened at $23.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.54. Forterra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.16 and a twelve month high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Forterra had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 47.37%.

Forterra Company Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

