Credit Suisse AG Sells 7,686 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,203 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 7,686 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Cryoport worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CYRX. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Cryoport by 1.4% during the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,372 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Cryoport by 2.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,864 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Cryoport by 18.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,936 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cryoport news, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $20,100,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 65,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $5,169,757.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 996,959 shares of company stock valued at $69,839,043 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock opened at $73.02 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a current ratio of 9.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.64.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.44 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 12.57% and a positive return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 407.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CYRX. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Cryoport from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cryoport from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.75.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

