Credit Suisse AG Sells 92,000 Shares of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIX) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,000 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 10.30% of First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,822,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

Shares of EFIX opened at $19.08 on Friday. First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $20.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.60.

Featured Story: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Emerging Markets Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.