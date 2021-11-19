Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 19.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 24,041 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Cytokinetics worth $1,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $402,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 511,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cytokinetics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after buying an additional 108,816 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,400,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Cytokinetics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 907,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,962,000 after buying an additional 97,399 shares during the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CYTK. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.92.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.33. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $15.17 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 1,061.13% and a negative return on equity of 204.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $62,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David Cragg sold 45,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $1,879,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 197,538 shares of company stock valued at $7,485,845. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

