Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Target (NYSE:TGT)

Analysts at Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Target (NYSE:TGT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGT. KeyCorp upped their target price on Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Target from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.41.

NYSE:TGT traded down $1.35 on Friday, hitting $250.70. 3,960,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,351,778. The stock has a market cap of $122.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.81 and a 200-day moving average of $242.95. Target has a fifty-two week low of $166.82 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.60 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Target will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Target announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 195,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Target by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

