Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on WRTBY. DNB Markets raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Pareto Securities raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC raised Wärtsilä Oyj Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTBY remained flat at $$3.10 during trading on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Wärtsilä Oyj Abp has a one year low of $1.87 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 51.68 and a beta of 1.00.

Wärtsilä Oyj Abp engages in the power business. It operates through the following segments: Wärtsilä Marine Power, Wärtsilä Marine Systems, Wärtsilä Voyage, Wärtsilä Energy, and Wärtsilä Portfolio Business. The Wärtsilä Marine Power segment focuses on comprehensive range of engine and propulsion solutions.

