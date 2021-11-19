Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) has been assigned a €20.00 ($23.53) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 30.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SZG. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €31.20 ($36.71) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.02 ($37.67).

Salzgitter stock opened at €28.64 ($33.69) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €29.70 and a 200-day moving average of €28.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.60. Salzgitter has a 1-year low of €14.30 ($16.82) and a 1-year high of €35.08 ($41.27).

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

