Credits Market Capitalization Achieves $7.98 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Credits has a total market capitalization of $7.98 million and $271,253.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Credits has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0357 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00007365 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003527 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

