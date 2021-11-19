Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Capital One Financial

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00. Capital One Financial‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s current price.

CEQP has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crestwood Equity Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

CEQP stock opened at $27.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 3.34. Crestwood Equity Partners has a one year low of $15.56 and a one year high of $33.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The pipeline company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($1.20). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Crestwood Equity Partners will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 17.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 399,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after acquiring an additional 24,537 shares in the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 104,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 130,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 46,139 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 4.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

About Crestwood Equity Partners

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

