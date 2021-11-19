Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.17.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th.
In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,210 shares of company stock worth $1,830,004. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $28.78.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
