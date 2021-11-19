Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRNX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,200,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.80 per share, for a total transaction of $23,760,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,210 shares of company stock worth $1,830,004. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRNX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 222.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 215.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.46. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $28.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.01). On average, analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Article: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.