Critical Analysis: Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) versus Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL)

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 818.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 170.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 26 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Postal Realty Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Postal Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 23.94%. Given Postal Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Postal Realty Trust is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $24.68 million 9.82 -$350,000.00 $0.11 161.38 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $78.01 million 10.33 $19.45 million $1.64 35.64

Universal Health Realty Income Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. Universal Health Realty Income Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 4.92% 1.14% 0.63% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 27.30% 13.60% 4.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Postal Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Universal Health Realty Income Trust beats Postal Realty Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers. The company was founded on December 24, 1986 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

