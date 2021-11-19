Critical Comparison: Albertsons Companies (ACI) vs. The Competition

Albertsons Companies (NYSE: ACI) is one of 48 public companies in the “Grocery stores” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Albertsons Companies to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Albertsons Companies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Albertsons Companies 2 7 5 0 2.21 Albertsons Companies Competitors 1103 2612 2658 82 2.27

Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus target price of $27.21, indicating a potential downside of 19.53%. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies have a potential upside of 16.25%. Given Albertsons Companies’ rivals stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Albertsons Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Dividends

Albertsons Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Albertsons Companies pays out 42.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 0.8% and pay out 10.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Albertsons Companies and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Albertsons Companies $69.69 billion $850.20 million 29.92 Albertsons Companies Competitors $22.97 billion $442.89 million 6.92

Albertsons Companies has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Albertsons Companies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.6% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Albertsons Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of shares of all “Grocery stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Albertsons Companies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Albertsons Companies 1.04% 101.23% 6.01% Albertsons Companies Competitors 1.82% 21.75% 4.64%

Risk & Volatility

Albertsons Companies has a beta of 0.02, suggesting that its stock price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Albertsons Companies’ rivals have a beta of 0.38, suggesting that their average stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Albertsons Companies rivals beat Albertsons Companies on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms. The company was founded in 1860 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Albertsons Companies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Albertsons Investor Holdings LLC.

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.