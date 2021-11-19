Critical Review: Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) vs. Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) and Electric Last Mile Solutions (NASDAQ:ELMS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A N/A -$29.36 million N/A N/A

Profitability

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Electric Last Mile Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A N/A Electric Last Mile Solutions N/A -31.91% -13.66%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Electric Last Mile Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 1 0 0 2.00 Electric Last Mile Solutions 0 0 6 0 3.00

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.90%. Electric Last Mile Solutions has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 89.57%. Given Electric Last Mile Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Electric Last Mile Solutions is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.5% of Electric Last Mile Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of -1.7, meaning that its stock price is 270% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Electric Last Mile Solutions has a beta of 2, meaning that its stock price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Electric Last Mile Solutions beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future is a shared intelligent mobility ecosystem company. Faraday Future, formerly known as Property Solutions Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

About Electric Last Mile Solutions

Electric Last Mile, Inc. designs and manufactures last mile delivery electric vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

