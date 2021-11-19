Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COIHY shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Croda International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Croda International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Croda International alerts:

COIHY opened at $68.00 on Friday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.6606 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $0.61.

Croda International Company Profile

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

Read More: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.