Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Price Target Raised to C$19.50

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CROMF. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bankshares raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. CIBC raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF remained flat at $$14.66 during trading hours on Friday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.89 and a 52-week high of $15.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

