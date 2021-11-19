Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CROMF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 282,900 shares, an increase of 44.6% from the October 14th total of 195,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,414.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CROMF opened at $14.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $15.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CROMF. CIBC upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$20.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.61.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended real estate investment trust. It invests in retail stores, offices, and commercial mixed-use buildings. It also acquires grocery and drug store anchored retail properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2006 and is headquartered in New Glasgow, Canada.

