Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.22

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.22 and traded as high as C$0.32. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 2,056 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$22.96 million and a P/E ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

About Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV)

Crown Point Energy Inc, a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones concession permit covering an area of 100,907 acres located in the northern portion of the NeuquÃ©n Basin in the province of Mendoza, Argentina.

