Crust Market Cap Hits $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. During the last week, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the US dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. Crust has a total market cap of $74.00 million and approximately $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Crust

Crust (CRYPTO:CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official website for Crust is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

