Crust Shadow (CSM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.15 Million

Crust Shadow (CURRENCY:CSM) traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last seven days, Crust Shadow has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crust Shadow has a market capitalization of $3.15 million and $6,051.00 worth of Crust Shadow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crust Shadow coin can now be purchased for $0.0315 or 0.00000054 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.49 or 0.00049320 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001730 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.92 or 0.00226669 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00007000 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.22 or 0.00090411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crust Shadow Coin Profile

CSM is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. Crust Shadow’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000,000 coins. Crust Shadow’s official Twitter account is @ConsentiumCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Consentium empowers content creators and tech-savvy individuals to connect with other users by building groups and monetizing their group followers. The chat feature allows users to regularly communicate with each other, create groups, join channels, send photos, files, audio messages, and even crypto transfers. Texts and recorded audios can be sent as normal messages or be set to self-destruct within seconds, allowing for enhanced privacy settings. The crypto wallet offers digital transfers (CSM, BTC, and ETH) in a few simple steps. In addition to a secure and easy-to-use app, the Community Monetization Model (CCM) algorithm rewards everyone for transacting and cultivating strong in-app groups. “

Buying and Selling Crust Shadow

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust Shadow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust Shadow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust Shadow using one of the exchanges listed above.

