Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Price Hits $0.55

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 56.1% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000944 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market cap of $13.86 billion and approximately $554.26 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00049304 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $130.75 or 0.00224996 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007041 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00090293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com . The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

