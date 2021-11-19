Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Hits $0.0753 on Top Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0753 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded down 33.5% against the US dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $206,187.22 and $768.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

