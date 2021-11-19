CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,751.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 19th. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market cap of $777,194.48 and $13,751.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00049107 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.95 or 0.00223577 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00007046 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.88 or 0.00089956 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . The official message board for CryptoBonusMiles is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

