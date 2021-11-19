CryptoFlow Market Cap Hits $228,710.62 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. CryptoFlow has a total market capitalization of $228,710.62 and approximately $62.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CryptoFlow has traded up 20.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001708 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00070785 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00072030 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00092763 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,273.34 or 0.07290941 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,807.37 or 1.00333946 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

CryptoFlow Profile

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoFlow Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFlow directly using US dollars.

